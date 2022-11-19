Watch Now
Donations go twice as far during Woods Humane Society's Giving Tuesday Match Challenge

KSBY
Posted at 7:59 AM, Nov 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-19 10:59:26-05

Woods Humane Society has announced that donations to the organization will be doubled from now through Giving Tuesday on November 29.

In celebration of the international day of charitable giving, all donations made out to Woods Humane Society will be matched up to $15,000 thanks to a group of generous donors including the Sparacio Foundation.

“As we near Thanksgiving, we are so grateful to this community for all it has done to support our work with homeless pets,” said Woods Director of Development Emily L’Heureux. “2,377 dogs and cats have found shelter, medical care, and a loving home so far this year due to the generosity of our SLO County neighbors and friends.”

Donations can be made in person, by mail, or online at www.WoodsHumane.org.

