Don't be alarmed: Cayucos school active shooter drill means emergency presence on campus

Personnel with the Estero Bay CAL FIRE Station #16 will be conducting an active shooter drill on Saturday, May 4 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The drills will continue on Saturday, May 11 and Sunday, May 12, at the same time.

Officials say the goal of the drill is to provide continuing education for emergency services personnel in the event of an active shooter situation. Fire personnel will hone their EMS and inter-agency response skills with local law enforcement.

Multiple agencies will be training together, including CAL FIRE, Morro Bay Fire Department, San Luis Ambulance, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff, and California State Parks law enforcement officers.