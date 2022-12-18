Downtown Morro Bay's Holiday Open House this Wednesday

Downtown Morro Bay will be full of holiday spirit this Wednesday, Dec. 21 as a holiday open house will take place on Main Street and Morro Bay Boulevard from 5 to 7 p.m.

The community will be able to celebrate this holiday season through holiday drinks, treats, and more during the open house.

There will be at least 20 merchants at the event such as Morro Bay Butcher, Chowa Bowl, The Ugly Mug Ceramics, and Pizza Port.

Families are encouraged to have their little ones take a photo with Santa at the Circle Inn Building at 875 Main Street.