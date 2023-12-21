Downtown San Luis Obispo businesses continued normal operations despite the heavy rainfall

Businesses in downtown San Luis Obispo continued normal operations despite the heavy rainfall on Wednesday.

With just days away from Christmas, the rain is not stopping people in the area from continuing to purchase gifts for the holiday.

The Ah Louis Store in downtown San Luis Obispo is one of many businesses that stayed open during the rain that fell across the city.

The business is known for its extravagant Christmas decorations during the holidays and they had to bring some of the decor inside due to the inclement weather.

Emily Butler, the owner of the Ah Louis Store, says she saw a lower presence of shoppers due to the rainy conditions.

“We’ve seen definitely a halt in the hustle and bustle of Christmas shopping today with the rain,” said Butler. “We still have some great local customers that are coming in.”

Lela Whittier, the assistant supervisor at the Growing Gardens, says consumers have been brave shopping in the rain.

“Only the most determined of customers are making their way to our wonderful shop,” said Whittier.

As Christmas day approaches, community members are checking off gifts from their holiday shopping list rain or shine.

“Well, I’ve been procrastinating a little bit on my Christmas gifts so I’m motivated to wrap everything up within the last few days before the weekend begins,” said Haley Torres, Atascadero resident.

“I’m here for moral support. Making sure she gets down here safe in the rain,” said Steven Torres, Atascadero resident.

Some say they would rather have the rain occur now than on Christmas day.

“I like the rain. I mean, it’s a nice little switch-up. I much rather have the rain now than on Christmas,” said Chris Limon, a San Luis Obispo resident. “Apparently, it’s not supposed to rain on Christmas, so I’ll take it now and have sunshine on Christmas day.”

The owners of Corazon Cafe say they saw a vast majority of customers early Wednesday morning and believe the rain somehow attracts more clients.

“It’s interesting when it's raining, always the restaurant is busy. I remember when I was in another restaurant, always when it's raining, always busy,” said Pedro Lopes, Corazon Cafe co-owner.

“The rain brings more customers and we are happy to be here to serve them,” said Crescencio Hernandez Villar, Corazon Cafe co-owner.

The first day of winter starts on December 21st and if you need any information on winter preparedness from the County of San Luis Obispo, click here.