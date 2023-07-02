Downtown San Luis Obispo parking has gone up: Here's what you need to know

Starting on July first, the Park Local Program allows SLO County residents to keep their hour-free parking in the Chinatown parking garage if they register for the program.

Also starting July first, the cost of parking in all of Downtown San Luis Obispo increased.

The cost of parking in Downtown San Luis Obispo for two hours went from two dollars per hour to four dollars per hour.

The cost of parking in a ten-hour spot went from one dollar and fifty cents to three dollars per hour.

For parking structures in Downtown San Luis Obispo, the rates start at three dollars per hour and max out at twelve dollars for the day.

Previously, the City used to offer one hour of free parking for anyone that came to one of the three garages.

As of now, it is only for San Luis Obispo County residents who sign up for the new plan. To sign up for the plan, you must register with your license plate and proof of residency.

“We’re definitely looking at expanding our technology. We use it to help us provide parking to our community,”Gaven Hussey, San Luis Obispo City Park and Program Manager said.

On Saturday the City also removed the gates that allow people to enter and exit the Chinatown garage on Palm Street.

“We’ll be rolling that out to our other two parking structures: the new palm parking structure and the marsh street parking structure later this year,” Hussey said.

Some community members are not thrilled about the changes.

“I don’t understand why they’re doing so many changes to it,” Mary Lewis, an Oceano resident, said.

“I won’t be coming down here anymore,” Chris Mcelrath, Santa Maria resident, said.

“Being a college student I don’t have a lot of money, so knowing that the prices are being raised I’m probably going to go somewhere else,” Colton Myles, Paso Robles resident, said.

“I’ll do my shopping in Pismo where it’s free,” Mcelrath continues.

Others are fine with the changes.

“If they raise the prices for parking downtown, it is a little bit of a deterrent. Maybe more people will walk or bicycle,” Bryan Brown, San Luis Obispo resident, said.

The City says that they are trying to make Downtown parking a more efficient process, all you have to do is park, play, pay, and then drive away.

According to the City, their goal is to have all three parking structures completed by next June.