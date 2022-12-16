Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Downtown Santa Barbara's Big Christmas Brass Show & Youth Makers Market tomorrow

downtown santa barbara christmas.png
Downtown Santa Barbara website
The Santa Barbara community is invited to two free events happening in the downtown area tomorrow afternoon. Come on out and attend the Big Christmas Brass Show and the Youth Makers Market.
downtown santa barbara christmas.png
Posted at 1:38 PM, Dec 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-16 16:38:29-05

The Santa Barbara community is invited to two free events happening in the downtown area tomorrow afternoon.

Come on out and attend the Big Christmas Brass Show and the Youth Makers Market.

From noon to 3 p.m. you can enjoy a free, special holiday performance by Big Brass Tuba in Storke Placita next to McConnell’s Ice Cream between 722-724 State Street. Seating will be provided. For questions about the show please email Erik@downtownsb.org.

The community is also invited to the Youth Makers Market on that same block.

For more information about future events happening downtown please click here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
season of hope 480x360 promo.png