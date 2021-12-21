Downtown SLO Farmers' Market closed Thursday for rain

The Downtown SLO Farmers' Market will be closed Thursday due to expected rain, organizers announced Tuesday.

Because of rain, the outdoor market will be closed on Dec. 23.

It is set to reopen at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 30.

The Thursday night farmers' market covers five blocks along Higuera St. in downtown San Luis Obispo. It runs from 6 to 8:30 p.m. November through February and from 6 to 9 p.m. the rest of the year.

The market was recently named the best farmers' market in California by the popular nutrition website, "Eat This, Not That."