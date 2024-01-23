Driver arrested for DUI in deadly crash near Templeton Sunday night

California Highway Patrol identified the people involved in a deadly crash Sunday night near Templeton.

The solo-vehicle crash happened at about 10:42 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Highway 101 south of the Del Rio Road over-crossing between Templeton and Atascadero.

According to CHP, the driver, identified as Oscar De La Mora Marin, 37, of Reedley was driving at approximately 90 to 100 MPH in the area while intoxicated.

At one point, CHP said De La Mora Marin allowed the vehicle to swerve into the center divider and then attempted to return his vehicle to the roadway when he over-corrected and began to spin, traveling across both southbound lanes.

The vehicle left the freeway, rolled over, and came to rest on its left side on Ramona Road.

During the rollover, CHP said the passenger, identified as Edna Marquez Galindo, 32, from Fresno, was ejected and suffered major injuries.

Galindo was taken to Sierra Vista Medical Center where she died from her injuries.

CHP arrested De La Mora Marin for felony DUI charges and he was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail.