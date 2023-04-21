Driver arrested, passenger killed in suspected DUI crash in Goleta

A 22-year-old man was killed in a suspected DUI crash in Goleta late Thursday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash along Cathedral Oaks Road west of North Kellogg Avenue happened just after 11 p.m. and closed the road in the area for 11 hours while the investigation was underway.

Officers say 18-year-old Daniel VelezValerio of Santa Barbara was the driver of the 2017 Ford pickup truck that struck a tree on the right-hand shoulder of Cathedral Oaks and became engulfed in flames.

He along with a 22-year-old male passenger from Isla Vista suffered major injuries including cuts and burns and were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to CHP.

Another passenger, identified so far only as a 22-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers say VelezValerio was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

The crash remains under investigation and officers are asking anyone with information related to the incident to contact the Santa Barbara area CHP office at (805) 967-1234.

