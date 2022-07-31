Watch Now
Driver charged for DUI after crash in San Luis Obispo, police say

Posted at 8:49 AM, Jul 31, 2022
San Luis Obispo Police say a driver was charged Saturday night for suspected DUI after a crash in San Luis Obispo.

Police say it happened late Saturday night on Broad Street when a driver was speeding, hit a fire hydrant, continued driving and then hit a palm tree.

The driver was transported to the hospital with possible injuries and charged for suspected DUI.

