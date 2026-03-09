Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Driver crashes into parked sheriff's vehicle in Los Osos, takes off, CHP says

The California Highway Patrol is asking for help locating a car that investigators say hit a parked San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's vehicle over the weekend.

Officers say the collision happened at around 5:38 p.m. Saturday on Los Osos Valley Road (LOVR) west of South Bay Boulevard when a driver heading west on LOVR crashed into the left side of the sheriff's vehicle before taking off northbound on Fairchild Way.

CHP says the car was white-colored, possibly a Toyota, and would have damage to the right front and passenger side.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information is asked to contact the CHP’s San Luis Obispo area office at (805) 594-8700.

