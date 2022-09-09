Driver detained after hit and run that ran truck off road

One person was taken to the hospital in a hit and run crash along Los Osos Valley Rd. in San Luis Obispo Friday morning.

The crash was called in just after 9:30 a.m. It happened along Los Osos Valley Rd., about a mile west of Foothill Blvd.

Fire crews and law enforcement responded to the crash, which sent a silver pickup truck down the edge of the road into an embankment.

Officials say the driver and vehicle responsible for the crash were identified, and the driver was stopped by law enforcement.

The single occupant of the car was taken to the hospital with injuries.

Los Osos Valley Rd. was temporarily blocked while crews pulled the truck from the field.

No word on the extent of injuries.