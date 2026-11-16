One person is dead following a crash off Highway 41.

The California Highway Patrol says a witness heading northbound on the highway called authorities early Monday morning after noticing dirt in the roadway near Cerro Alto, located between Morro Bay and Atascadero.

First responders were reportedly called to the scene shortly before 2:30 a.m.

Officers say they located a white SUV against a tree down a steep embankment. The male driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers say it’s unknown when the crash occurred.