Driver in deadly DUI crash near Lompoc pleads guilty

The man arrested following a deadly crash near Lompoc last year has pleaded guilty to all charges.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office says Isaac DeLuna, 21, was taken back into custody following last week’s plea.

Charges against DeLuna, now 21, included vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and DUI following the crash on Harris Grade Road south of Burton Mesa Boulevard the morning of Aug. 22, 2020.

The California Highway Patrol says DeLuna lost control of his car and crossed into oncoming traffic, crashing into another vehicle driven by Benjamin Romayor, 68, of Lompoc.

Romayor died from his injuries.

The DA’s Office says the judge indicated she would sentence DeLuna to four years in state prison for the vehicular manslaughter charge.

Sentencing is set for June 28.

