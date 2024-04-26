Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Driver in fatal 2021 DUI crash pleads guilty to 2 murder counts

A Santa Barbara resident pleads guilty to the DUI-related deaths of two people while speeding in Goleta.
Two dead in four-vehicle crash near Goleta
Santa Barbara County Fire Department
Two dead in four-vehicle crash near Goleta
Two dead in four-vehicle crash near Goleta
Posted at 11:12 AM, Apr 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-26 14:12:24-04

Santa Barbara resident Andrew Burgher, 31, pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of second-degree murder for a fatal DUI crash in Goleta.

On October 26, 2021, Burgher was driving eastbound on Cathedral Oaks Rd. past Dara Rd., traveling roughly 90 miles per hour in a 40 mile per hour zone, according to the California Highway Patrol. He also had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.16 when he struck a car carrying driver Gilberto Artaega and passenger Silvia Velasco.

Artaega and Velasco died at the scene.

Officials reported that Burgher had been convicted of two prior misdemeanor DUI charges.

Based on his recent guilty pleas, Burgher is expected to be sentenced to 15 years to life in state prison.

"The dangers of drinking and driving are now notorious, and when the actions of an individual so egregiously endanger the public resulting in a death, our office will not hesitate to prosecute those perpetrators with murder," said Santa Barbara County District Attorney John T. Savrnoch.

Sentencing is set for June 13.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg