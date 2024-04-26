Driver in fatal 2021 DUI crash pleads guilty to 2 murder counts

Santa Barbara resident Andrew Burgher, 31, pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of second-degree murder for a fatal DUI crash in Goleta.

On October 26, 2021, Burgher was driving eastbound on Cathedral Oaks Rd. past Dara Rd., traveling roughly 90 miles per hour in a 40 mile per hour zone, according to the California Highway Patrol. He also had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.16 when he struck a car carrying driver Gilberto Artaega and passenger Silvia Velasco.

Artaega and Velasco died at the scene.

Officials reported that Burgher had been convicted of two prior misdemeanor DUI charges.

Based on his recent guilty pleas, Burgher is expected to be sentenced to 15 years to life in state prison.

"The dangers of drinking and driving are now notorious, and when the actions of an individual so egregiously endanger the public resulting in a death, our office will not hesitate to prosecute those perpetrators with murder," said Santa Barbara County District Attorney John T. Savrnoch.

Sentencing is set for June 13.