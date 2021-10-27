Driver in Goleta-area fatal crash was intoxicated, officials say

The driver involved in the Tuesday night crash near Goleta that killed two was driving under the influence, officials say.

In new information released on Wednesday morning, CHP says that Andrew Raymond Burgher, 31, of Santa Barbara, was driving intoxicated when his vehicle rear-ended another car, killing both occupants.

Officials say the crash happened at about 7:30 p.m., when Burgher was traveling eastbound along Cathedral Oaks Rd. in a 2016 Toyota 4Runner at a high rate of speed. He hit the rear of a 2002 Ford Mustang which sent it spinning into two parked cars.

The driver of the Mustang, identified as 40-year-old Gilberto Arteaga-Gutierrez of Santa Barbara, and the passenger in the vehicle, 45-year-old Silvia Velasco of Lompoc, were killed in the crash. Officials say they had to be extricated from the car and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Burgher was transported to Cottage Hospital with minor injuries. After he was released from the hospital, he was arrested and taken to Santa Barbara County Jail.

He has been booked on charges of murder and DUI, officials say.

Burgher was alone in the vehicle except for a small dog, officials say. The dog appeared unhurt and was taken to Santa Barbara County Animal Services.

Cathedral Oaks Rd. was closed for several hours after the crash, officials say. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have information about it is requested to call Santa Barbara CHP at 805-967-1234.