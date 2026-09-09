Driver injured, passenger killed in Hwy 41 crash near Atascadero

A driver was injured and her passenger killed in a crash on Highway 41 outside Atascadero Tuesday night.

It happened at around 10:08 p.m. when the California Highway Patrol reports the driver of a 2003 Mercedes was heading southbound on the highway, south of Rocky Canyon Road, when her car went across the road and down a dirt and grass embankment before crashing into a concrete drainage wall.

The driver, identified as a 42-year-old woman from Stanislaus County, and her passenger, also a 42-year-old woman, were pulled from the car by first responders and taken to the hospital, where officers say the passenger died from her injuries.

The passenger’s name has not yet been released.

At this time, investigators say drugs or alcohol are not suspected as contributing factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.