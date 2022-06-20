Driver sought after fatal hit and run in Santa Barbara

A pedestrian was hit and killed by a large SUV in Santa Barbara Monday morning, CHP officials say.

The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Hwy 101, north of La Cumbre Rd.

Officials say a pedestrian had entered the highway when he was struck by a large SUV. The driver of the vehicle did not stop.

The pedestrian, whose name has not been released, was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

So far, no other information is known about the driver or the vehicle involved in the crash.

Authorities are asking anyone who has information about the crash to contact the Santa Barbara Area CHP at 805-967-1234.