Drivers along busy Santa Maria road may experience delays this month

Drivers are advised that temporary delays will occur at night on Betteravia Road and Southside parkway roundabouts during the City of Santa Maria’s Pavement Repairs Project.

Betteravia Road repairs are set to begin Wednesday, Oct. 11, and continue through the week of Oct. 30.

It is recommended to use alternate routes when possible if traveling at night between the hours of 8 p.m. and 4 a.m.

The project will include the removal and replacement of old and failed asphalt paving, removal of existing traffic striping, grinding of the edges of the existing pavement, the placement of hot mix asphalt overlay, then re-establishment of traffic striping.

Affected street include:

• Betteravia Road from Broadway to South Miller Street

• Betteravia Road from South Miller Street to South College Drive

• Betteravia Road from South College Drive to South Bradley Road

• Betteravia Road from South Bradley Road to Highway 101 southbound offramp

• Roundabout at South Bradley Road & Southside Parkway

• Roundabout at South College Drive & Southside Parkway

The contractor will post construction notices to residents and businesses along affected streets with the dates, explaining when parking and access to streets will be prohibited.

Questions may be directed to the Department of Public Works, Engineering Division at (805) 925-0951 extension 2225.