Drought affects electric bills, PG&E raised rates twice in 2022

Less rain means less water to power the hydroelectric plants that generate energy that we use throughout the year, but especially during the summer months.

Mark Mesesan, a Communications Representative for PG&E, told KSBY, “We have been reserving the water in our reservoirs at this time of year and spring in order to prepare for the heavier electrical demand we anticipate in summer. When the temperatures go up, people are using their air conditioners.”

Starting January 1st, the average household saw their PG&E electricity bill increase by about $12, and then on March 1st, another increase of about $14 dollars on average.

“Rate changes also reflect updated costs for electric grid safety, reliability, and resilience investments and upgrades that we’re making, including to reduce wildfire risk, which is another big issue for us,” explained Mesesan.

The 16 largest reservoirs PG&E owns are at about 63% capacity, which they do say is normal, but they do recommend people continue to conserve water.

However, conserving water will not lower your electricity bill. We just want to be clear that it just means there will be more water in reserve to power homes.

PG&E does not provide natural gas to San Luis Obispo County, and the northern parts of Santa Barbara County.