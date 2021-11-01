Drugs, stolen gun found during traffic stop in SLO, police say

Four people were arrested on various charges after police say a traffic stop in San Luis Obispo on Halloween resulted in the discovery of multiple drugs and a stolen handgun.

At around noon on Sunday, officers reportedly stopped a car for a traffic violation near the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Casa Street.

Police say a search of the vehicle uncovered various amounts of methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, psilocybin mushrooms, prescription pills, and drug paraphernalia, along with a loaded gun that had recently been stolen from a home in San Luis Obispo County.

There were four people inside the car.

Joshua Reynolds, 28, and Kristi Crites, 52, both of San Luis Obispo, were arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jessica Dana, 28, of Grover Beach was arrested on the same charges as well as felony and misdemeanor warrants.

Jesse Brandenburg, 34, of Grover Beach was arrested on suspicion of having a concealed firearm in a vehicle, carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle while in a public place, possession of a loaded firearm while under the influence, and possession of stolen property.