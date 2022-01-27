Watch
DUI patrol returns to San Luis Obispo ahead of weekend

KSBY
Posted at 1:37 PM, Jan 27, 2022
The San Luis Obispo Police Department says extra officers will be on the lookout for those driving under the influence Friday night.

The patrol will begin at 7 p.m. on Jan. 28 and will conclude at 3 a.m. on Jan. 29, the department said in a release.

It will be the second DUI patrol SLOPD has scheduled in one week, just days after officers hit the road Monday night.

The department reminds community members that those charged with a first time DUI could be forced to pay an average of $13,500 in fines and will have their license suspended.

The program is funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

