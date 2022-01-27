DUI patrol returns to San Luis Obispo ahead of weekend

The San Luis Obispo Police Department says extra officers will be on the lookout for those driving under the influence Friday night.

The patrol will begin at 7 p.m. on Jan. 28 and will conclude at 3 a.m. on Jan. 29, the department said in a release.

It will be the second DUI patrol SLOPD has scheduled in one week, just days after officers hit the road Monday night.

The department reminds community members that those charged with a first time DUI could be forced to pay an average of $13,500 in fines and will have their license suspended.

The program is funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.