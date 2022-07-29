Dunes Center set to host roaring 20s gala and auction

The Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center is set to host a roaring 20s gala and auction on Saturday, July 30.

"It feels really great to be doing this gala again and have our constituents and supporters back together again to celebrate this fabulous museum and all that we do for local communities in terms of education," said Erika Weber, Dunes Center executive director.

It's been two years since the center held a gala. Tickets are $125 dollars each.

The gala and auction will benefit The Dunes Center's educational programs and activities.

Guests are encouraged to dress in 1920s and 1930s attire. The event will have food, music, and drinks.

For more information on the event or to buy a ticket, you can visit this website.