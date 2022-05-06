Dutch Bros opening another Central Coast location

Nipomo is getting another coffee shop.

Dutch Bros is planning a new location for the town, expanding its footprint that has grown recently across the Central Coast.

The coffee chain lists 149. S. Frontage Road on its website, which is the same address as the former Little Jocko’s location and visible from Highway 101 near Tefft Street.

Construction is underway at the new location, which Dutch Bros says is set to open sometime this fall and will be operated by the same person who operates the other locations in Lompoc, Arroyo Grande and Santa Maria.

Hiring is expected to get underway soon.

Dutch Bros is the nation's largest family-owned, drive-thru coffee company.

