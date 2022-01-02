New Dutch Bros Coffee location is now open in Lompoc.

A new Dutch Bros Coffee location made its way to the Central Coast.

On Friday, a new spot opened at 812 North H Street in Lompoc.

It is at the location of the old La Botte Restaurant, which was demolished last summer.

This is the third Dutch Bros Coffee location on the Central Coast.

“It’s been an amazing response from the community, and I can’t wait to get to know all the locals and have our baristas just have the biggest party in Lompoc,” said Nicole Birmingham, the regional operator for Dutch Bros Coffee in the Central Coast.

The next local Dutch Bros Coffee location will be in Nipomo. A second site will be opened in Santa Maria giving the Central Coast a total of five locations.