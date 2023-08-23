Early warning siren system to be tested in SLO County on Saturday. Here's when

The early warning siren system in San Luis Obispo County will be tested Saturday, Aug. 26, the county’s office of emergency services announced.

Two three-minute-long tests 30 minutes apart will be conducted: the first at 12 p.m. and the second at 12:30 p.m.

One-hundred and thirty sirens in the system will be activated simultaneously during each of the tests — the only time annually all sirens are simultaneously sounded, a county press release said.

Nothing is required of the public during the tests.

The county’s early warning siren system covers an area extending from Cayucos in the north to the Nipomo Mesa in the south, then east through San Luis Obispo, the county release said.

Under emergency situations, the system being activated is used when there is a need for the public to evacuate or shelter in place.

The public is encouraged to visit ReadySLO.org to learn more about the system or how best to prepare your family for an emergency.