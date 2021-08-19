Early Warning System sirens to be tested this weekend in SLO Co.

San Luis Obispo County’s Early Warning System sirens will be tested this weekend.

The annual test will take place Saturday, Aug. 21, at noon and again at 12:30 p.m.

The sirens will sound for three minutes each time and both the primary and secondary activation points will be tested.

The siren system is tested throughout the year, but only once a year do all sirens sound at the same time.

The sirens range from Cayucos to the Nipomo Mesa and can sound for any local emergency calling for people to take action.

If people hear the sirens and have not been notified of a test, they should turn on a local radio or television station for emergency information and instructions.

For more information on emergency preparedness, click here.

