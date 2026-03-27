Easter candy costs rising as budgets stretch and packages shrink

If you’re helping the Easter Bunny fill baskets this year, your money may not go as far as in years past.

A 2026 InvestorsObserver report shows the same budget from 2020 now buys about 40 percent less candy, as prices have jumped more than 60 percent, while budgets have only increased about 15 percent.

It’s not just impacting families; businesses are feeling it too.

“It’s not just the price of the chocolate or sugar or milk or eggs. It’s gas. It’s rent. It’s across the board,” said Miranda Battenburg, owner of SLO Sweets.

“So that is reflected in the prices… but we try to be attuned to our customers’ needs and budget sensitivity.”

According to the report, to buy the same amount of candy that about $90 would get you a few years ago, shoppers would need to spend around $150 today.

There’s also “shrinkflation,” with some packages getting smaller while prices stay the same, like Cadbury Mini Eggs shrinking from 10 ounces in 2020 to 9 ounces in 2022 while staying at $3.59. That price has since risen to $5.29 in 2026 for 9 ounces.

Battenburg recommends going smaller and choosing unique items if you’re on a budget.

She also suggests adding local goods or inexpensive activities like Mad Libs and small toys, noting Easter is about “the experience, the joy and the memories.”