ECHO Homeless Shelter named a "2021 California Nonprofit of the Year" by Senator John Laird

An Atascadero nonprofit received special recognition and a visit from a California senator in honor of the services they have provided to the community.

El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO) was selected as a "2021 California nonprofit of the Year" by District 17 Sen. John Laird.

ECHO is one of more than 100 nonprofits that will be honored by their state senators and assembly members for their contributions to the community.

“We are deeply humbled to be recognized by Senator John Laird as a 2021 Nonprofit of the Year,” Wendy Lewis, President/CEO of ECHO said. “The services provided by ECHO are essential to helping our community members facing homelessness find permanent housing, it’s such an honor to be recognized on what is our 20th anniversary. We thank Senator Laird as well as all of our community supporters who have made us the organization that we are today.”

ECHO operates three facilities in northern San Luis Obispo County where houseless or food insecure residents can get meals and a secure overnight shelter.

ECHO residents are provided individual case management services to assist them in securing a job and finding permanent and sustainable housing.

“The pandemic and shelter-in-place orders of the past year and a half have put nonprofits, usually hidden in plain sight, in the spotlight,” Jan Masaoka, CEO of the California Association of Nonprofits (CalNonprofits), said. “California Nonprofit of the Year is an opportunity for our elected officials to celebrate the good work they see nonprofits doing in their districts, and for everyone to appreciate the collective impact of nonprofits in our communities.”