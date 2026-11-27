Community members gathered at Atascadero Lake Park on Thanksgiving morning for ECHO’s eighth annual Turkey Trot.

The 5K kicked off at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, drawing participants who could choose to either run or walk. Some even brought along their four-legged companions.

Participants also got into the holiday spirit by showing off their best turkey costumes. A suggested donation of $20 supported ECHO’s mission of helping people experiencing homelessness find a path to housing.

Wendy Lewis, CEO of El Camino Homeless Organization, said proceeds from the event help fund services for people working to transition out of homelessness.

"All the proceeds help ECHO provide life changing services and a pathway from homelessness into housing," Lewis said. "We're thankful and grateful for everybody who spent their Thanksgiving morning with us.

Kevin Colon, who was visiting from Longmont, Colorado, said he appreciated the event's atmosphere and the mission behind it.

"Definitely a more grassroots feeling and I really appreciate the mission," Colon said. "That's another big driving factor to come out here."