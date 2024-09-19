ECHO to host 13th annual 'Long Walk Home' fundraiser in Atascadero

The El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO) will host its 13th annual Long Walk Home fundraiser this Saturday, Sept. 21.

Participants are scheduled to begin their trek at 11 a.m. at the ECHO Atascadero Campus.

From there, marchers will walk through Downtown Atascadero before returning to campus for some live music, games, tours, and a barbecue.

The goal of the event is to raise awareness on the critical services ECHO provides to people experiencing homelessness on the Central Coast, according to ECHO Director of Development Austin Solheim.

"Every step taken during the Long Walk Home is a step toward providing hope and support to those who need it most," said ECHO CEO Wendy Lewis.

Tickets are available online. For adults, tickets cost $40 each, and admission is free for children. Tickets will also be up for sale on-site at Saturday's event.

Solheim told KSBY that ECHO helped 252 individuals and families secure stable housing this year.

He says the funds raised during Long Walk Home will "help support the services, the case management, and the individualized plans that really help that goal of getting everyone back into stable housing in our community."

ECHO officials say that everyone is welcome to join.

Check-in begins at 10 a.m.