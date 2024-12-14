Edna 4-H presents hundreds of donations to non-profit after month-long toy drive

After over a month of collecting toys across the Central Coast, kids from Edna 4-H finally had the opportunity to present their hard-earned donations on Friday.

The Joys for Jack's toy drive, which has been active since Nov. 1, benefits Jack's Helping Hand— a non-profit that supports and assists local children with cancer or special needs.



Members of the Edna 4-H group have played an integral part in the organization's holiday campaign for the past few years.

"As you know, the holidays are a very busy time. But for children we serve, who are medically fragile, special needs, or battling cancer, it's an extremely difficult time," Bridget Ready, the co-founder of Jack’s Helping Hand, told KSBY. "This brings such an element of joy and happiness not only to them, but to their siblings and to their families."

Jack's Helping Hand officials say the toys, games, and books generated from Edna 4-H's drive will support local children during difficult visits to the doctor throughout the year.