Edna 4-H kids collect toys, books, and games for local non-profit

On Sunday, kids from Edna 4-H were stationed at Farm Supply Company in San Luis Obispo to collect donations for the "Joy for Jack's" toy drive.

The initiative benefited Jack's Helping Hand, which is a non-profit that supports and assists children with cancer or special needs on the Central Coast.

Officials from the organization say it helps more than 275 people per year in San Luis Obispo County.

Sunday's toy drive was organized by Edna 4-H members, who say drop-off locations are available across San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.

One Edna 4-H member told KSBY that any donation is appreciated.

"If you just even find a little toy that you'd say, 'hey, that little kid would want it,'— we have multiple different age groups that, no matter what, we would love them," Kyler, an Edna 4-H member, said.

Jack's Helping Hand officials say the toys, games, and books generated from Edna 4-H's drive will support local children during difficult visits to the doctor throughout the year.

More information about the non-profit and what it aims to collect this year can be found on Jack's Helping Hand Wish List.