Elks Rodeo Parade to shut down Broadway in Santa Maria on Saturday

Much excitement is surrounding the 78th annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Parade, which is why city officials want spectators to come prepared.

The city of Santa Maria announced that Broadway, also known as Highway 135, will remain closed during the parade. The event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 4, from 8:45 a.m.. to 12 p.m.

The parade will head south starting at the intersection of Broadway and Mill Street.

Although Highway 135 will be closed, police officers will be assisting with emergency traffic at Main Street, Cook Street and Stowell Road.

For those driving to see floats cruise their way through downtown Santa Maria, it is important to note that after 7:30 a.m., no vehicles can be parked along Broadway between Fesler Street and Enos Drive. The City of Santa Maria warned that all cars parked in that area will be towed at the owner’s expense.

Attendees entering Santa Maria from Highway 101 and aiming to view the parade from the Stowell shopping center should exit at Stowell Road. If your plan is to watch the show from City Hall, it is best to exit on Main Street.