Ellwood Mesa Emergency Access Road in Goleta reopens

The Ellwood Mesa Emergency Access Road in Goleta is open again after its closure on Feb. 4 this year.

Impacts from a severe winter storm washed out the existing pipe culvert and severely damaged the emergency access road.

Repair work on the road began on June 26. Since then, officials say contractors successfully installed a reinforced concrete culvert, bank erosion control, and a concrete roadway to reconnect the trail across Devereux Creek. The work was completed on July 15.

The Ellwood Mesa Emergency Access Road provides trail and beach access to city staff for maintenance, emergency vehicles and pedestrians at the end of Santa Barbara Shores Drive. The access road is an important part of the overall trail system for the Ellwood Mesa.

Officials say that other storm repairs throughout the city are ongoing or anticipated to begin in the next few weeks.