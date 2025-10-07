UPDATE: Fiery crash causing major delays on Highway 101 near Arroyo Grande

UPDATE (4:10 p.m.) - Travelers are facing significant delays on Highway 101 Tuesday afternoon following a fiery crash near Arroyo Grande.

At 3:30 p.m., CHP San Luis Obispo reported that the right lane of Highway 101 near Laetitia Vineyard Drive was closed for emergency personnel use.

The agency also said that the crash involved major injuries.

Caltrans reports that traffic is backed up on northbound Highway 101 from West Tefft Street in Nipomo to Brady Lane near Arroyo Grande.

CHP San Luis Obispo is advising drivers to take alternate routes and expect extended delays in the area.

___

ORIGINAL (3:22 p.m.) - Emergency personnel are responding to a fiery crash on Highway 101 just south of Arroyo Grande on Tuesday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).

At around 2:47 p.m., officials say a vehicle was traveling northbound on Highway 1 near the Traffic Way off-ramp when it crashed off the roadway into some bushes.

The agency reported several minutes later that the crash had sparked a vegetation fire.

By 3 p.m., authorities say the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames with occupants still inside.

Officials have requested that Caltrans close down the right lane of Highway 101 for emergency crews to access the area.

Traffic is backed up on northbound Highway 101 from just north of North Thompson Avenue to Brady Lane, according to Caltrans.

The San Luis Obispo County Fire Department reports that several resources are at the scene, including medics, fire engines, and battalion chiefs.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.