Emergency, Disaster & Safety event coming to Paso Robles

This weekend community members on the Central Coast will be able to meet with experts who are trained to help when emergencies happen.

The Safety Fest event takes place this Saturday in Downtown City Park in Paso Robles.

PASOsafe is hosting the first of its kind event, where people can meet with the first responders, experts, and volunteers, who know how to navigate disasters

PASOsafe is a volunteer-based organization, that helps promote community safety in Paso Robles.

"We want everybody to come out, especially kids, to focus on all aspects of safety, including what to do in an emergency or a natural disaster, and also how you might be able to save your own life and your neighbor's lives in certain in certain instances," said PASOSafe co-founder Mark Elterman.

The event is a fundraiser, with proceeds going toward the Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Association and the North County Cert Program.

"The funds are used for training materials to teach volunteers how to help people in an emergency in a disaster. Because when you think about it, in an earthquake or a disaster, the first responders can't get to everybody. The first person that's probably going to get to you is a volunteer," said Elterman.

The volunteer cert teams are trained on floods, earthquakes, tsunamis, fires, and more.

"It's a win-win for everyone. The community learns how to be safe and cert wants what the volunteers would like people to have at least one that one step awareness of what to expect in the event of a disaster or an emergency situation," said Elterman.

The program will also be presented in Spanish. It begins at 10 a.m. and lasts through 5 p.m.

For more information, click here.