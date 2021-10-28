Emergency dispatcher positions available across the Central Coast.

The San Luis Obispo Police Department has two dispatcher positions available.

While it is a fast-paced environment, the department said it is one that can be very rewarding because the communications technician is the first to connect with someone in danger.

“Our communication technicians are experts in having a calming sense about them so they can have people work through stressful situations and provide needed information so first responders can get there as soon as possible,” explained Captain Brian Amoroso, San Luis Obispo Police Department.

For an entry-level job, applicants must have completed high school and have two years of typing experience.

“They go through a field training program where they are trained with a more senior dispatcher who teaches all the procedures," said Captain Amoroso. “They start out slowly to phones, then they move to the fire side of the radio and then the police side. There is also a dispatcher academy they will be sent to which is several weeks long."

The job listing on the City of San Luis Obispo’s website states that the annual salary ranges from $65,390 to $88,920.

The department is offering incentives for relocation costs and bilingual skills.

In a statement, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office said they are currently not hiring for dispatchers.

“The Sheriff’s Office is currently at full staff for dispatchers, and we are not advertising for that position,” said Tony Cipolla, public information officer with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

However, just like restaurants are looking for workers, other agencies are struggling to find communication technicians.

The Pismo Beach Police Department and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office both have dispatcher jobs listed on their websites.

“Our communications dispatchers are the initial first responders for emergency calls in our county and provide an important link in emergency response,” said Raquel Zick, public information officer with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

“A career in dispatch is dynamic, exciting and rewarding opportunity to serve the community of Santa Barbara County,” Zick added.

“There have been shortages and not just here but across the county. I have talked to different departments,” said Captain Amoroso. “I know all the agencies are looking for quality dispatchers. We’re all having a challenge finding people willing to step up to meet this need and have the right background, experience, and temperament that can handle the type of work that it is.”

The San Luis Obispo Police Department will have an open house with more information about their dispatcher positions on Nov. 1, 2021, at 7 a.m. and 12 p.m.

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is also looking to hire lateral police officers. They will be accepting applications until Oct. 31, 2021.