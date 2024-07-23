Emergency siren tests to take place July 23, 24

Regularly-scheduled low-volume growl tests are slated to take place on Tuesday and Wednesday, July 23 and 24, 2024.

The affected sirens are located throughout the Diablo Canyon Emergency Planning Zone.

They are installed from Cayucos to the Nipomo Mesa.

The Five Cities Area, Avila Beach, See Canyon, Price Canyon, Baywood Park/Los Osos, the City of San Luis Obispo, and Morro Bay all fall within these boundaries.

In a press release, emergency service officials remind residents that "this is only a test and no action is requested or required on the part of the public."

The sirens being tested are part of an Early Warning System designed to alert the public of any local emergency in which widespread action is needed.

This may include tsunamis, dam failures, Diablo Canyon Power Plant malfunctions, or any other sort of natural or man-made disaster.

For more information on the siren system or emergency preparedness, click here: https://www.prepareslo.org/en/index.aspx.