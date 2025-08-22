Emergency sirens to sound off in SLO Co. on Saturday during annual test

This Saturday, August 23, San Luis Obispo County will be testing its Early Warning System Sirens.

At noon, 130 emergency sirens around the county will sound at full volume for three minutes.

An identical test is scheduled to take place at 12:30 p.m.

San Luis Obispo County Office of Emergency Services officials say the public is not required to take any action.

The full-scale test is part of an extensive schedule of siren testing that occurs throughout the year, which also includes silent tests and growl tests.

Officials say the test allows the county and PG&E to verify that all equipment is working properly in the event of an emergency.

The public does not need to take any action during the tests on Saturday. If you hear the sirens at any other time, tune to a local television or radio station for emergency information.

More information on the emergency siren testing can be found on the ReadySLO website.