Emu chicks join Santa Barbara Zoo for Australia exhibit

The Santa Barbara Zoo welcomes two emu chicks to the family.

The two male emus are the first animals to arrive for the future Australian Walkabout Exhibit currently under construction.

These birds, however, aren't from "Down Under." Instead, they are locally hatched from Ostrichland in Buellton.

While they don't have a long ways to travel to their new home, they do have to wait until October to move into their new digs at the Australian Walkabout Exhibit where they will be free to roam about.

The $3 million facility will be 15,000 square feet and feature wildlife native to Australia, like kangaroos and wallabies.

Emus are the second tallest birds in the world standing at around 6 feet tall and while they can't fly, they are able to sprint at speeds of 30 miles per hour.