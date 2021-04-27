Endangered California bird hatches on livestream

The Santa Barbara Zoo presents the world's newest California condor chick livestreaming on its website.

The endangered California condor chick hatched in the Hopper Mountain National Wildlife Refuge on April 10 and is already the star of the show.

The chick known as #1075 is the first condor to be born this year out of the 11 active nests in the Southern California flock.

So far, wildlife experts say this year looks to be more promising than the last as only one chick hatched in the region in 2020.

“We are thankful for our many partners in this effort and optimistic about the future of the California Condor Recovery Program, despite last year’s disappointing nesting season. We’re excited to see a bounce back from last year,” said Arianna Punzalan, supervisory wildlife biologist with the Service’s California Condor Recovery Program.

The bird was declared extinct in the wild in 1987 with only 23 alive worldwide.

In 2019, the California Condor Recovery Program reported a total of 518 birds living in both the wild and captivity.

The live cam is operated by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. The Santa Barbara Zoo is one of several agencies that provides support to keep the camera running and is part of a California condor recovery program.

