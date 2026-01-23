Espresso, our Pet of the Week is just the right amount of caffeine

Every week we feature an adoptable animal and this weeks pick is the purr-fect companion to wake you up every morning.

This sweet tuxedo cat is Espresso!

He is almost two years old and has been waiting for several months to find his forever home.

He is sweet, playful, adventurous, and just like his name suggests a little chaotic!

He is a good indoor/outdoor mix plus is fee waived!

Click here for information about Espresso!

He comes just in time for the third annual Coffee with the Cats event. Saturday January 24th head to the Woods Humane Society Cattery in Atascadero from 10 a.m. to Noon for a cozy drink, a chance to cuddle with the adoptable cats, crafts, a bake sale, and a scavenger hunt!

Click here for information on the Coffee with the Cats event.