Evacuation and shelter-in-place orders canceled for residents near Alisal Fire burn scar

Evacuation and shelter-in-place orders for the Alisal Fire burn area in Santa Barbara County have been canceled.

A mandatory evacuation order was put into place Sunday night around the burn scar area.

https://twitter.com/countyofsb/status/1452758055289069577?s=11

Public safety crews were monitoring the situation bright and early Monday morning, making sure there were no major mudslides or debris flows in the area.

"The storm has rolled through this morning, we had over 3 inches of rain on top of the hill since midnight so that's a lot of rainfall in a little bit of time,” said Mike Eliason with the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

People living on Refugio Road had to evacuate along with their animals. Those who didn't evacuate had to shelter in place.

"There are people above the burn scar that might have chosen to stay in place but if the debris started to flow they would've been cut off so we wanted to make sure that they didn't try or attempt to leave,” said Eliason.

Heavy equipment was staged at Refugio Road along with hand crews and water rescue teams on standby.

As the day went on, luckily, there were no major incidents near the burn scar or on Highway 101.

"Our maintenance crew remains on call 24-7 throughout the upcoming winter storm season so today was a very good day. We could only hope that the future is much like today,” said Caltrans spokesman for District 5, Jim Shivers.

It’s unknown when Refugio Road will reopen to all traffic.

