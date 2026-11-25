An evacuation warning has been issued for coastal areas of southern Santa Barbara County, according to a county spokesperson.

The area includes low-lying coastal areas in Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria due to the potential for coastal flooding.

The warning is in effect at 6 p.m. n Tuesday, Nov. 24 and will be in effect until further notice.

Residents and businesses should be preapred to evacuate immediately if conditions worsen in Miramar Beach, portions of South Jameson Lane, and Fernald Point Lane, Padaro Lane and Santa Claus Lane Sand Point Road and Sandyland Cove

Sandyland area, including Ash Avenue, 4th Street, Dorrance Way, Sandyland Road, and lower Linden Avenue

Rincon Beach and Rincon Point Road

For more information on the emergency zones, you can click here.