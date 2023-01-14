Evacuation warning issued for Los Osos neighborhoods

San Luis Obispo County has issued an Evacuation Warning for residents in certain Los Osos neighborhoods due to flooding.

The affected areas are:



Montana Way neighborhoods (including Montana Way, Vista Ct., Los Arboles Way, and Los Padres Ct.)

El Dorado St. and Marianela Ln.

Pecho Valley Rd. is currently closed from Montana Way to Rodman Dr. due to flooding.

As additional storms hit the area, county emergency officials say people in these areas should be prepared for possible flooding and evacuation.

If evacuations become necessary, the county will use wireless emergency alerts, the reverse telephone notification system, and social media to alert residents.

For questions, residents can call the Phone Assistance Center at (805) 781-5678.

For more storm preparation information and locations to obtain sand and sandbags, visit ReadySLO.org.

