Evacuation warning issued for Salinas Riverbed in Paso Robles

The City of Paso Robles is issuing an evacuation warning for the Salinas Riverbed.

City officials say the water level can rise rapidly and the riverbed can become extremely hazardous during significant rain events like the one that is forecast to hit the area on Wednesday.

Many homeless people are known to camp in the riverbed and it has been the scene of multiple rescues during heavy storms in the past.

In December, a man had to be rescued when the water began to rise and he became trapped on an island in the riverbed.

