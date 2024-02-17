Evacuation warnings issued for parts of southern Santa Barbara County

Evacuation warnings have been issued for multiple areas in Santa Barbara County ahead of an incoming storm.

According to the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Services, warnings have been issued for properties along the waterways associated with the Thomas, Cave and Alisal burn areas.

In the city of Santa Barbara, warnings are in place for properties near Sycamore Creek from Stanwood Drive down to parts of Ninos Drive.

Properties near Mission Creek, from Cota Street down to Highway 101 and between Chapala Street and Castillo Street in Santa Barbara are also under an evacuation warning.

County officials say everyone in these areas should be prepared to leave and have a full gas tank and important documents and other essential items ready to go.

People with disabilities or other needs and also people with large animals are being told to leave now.

