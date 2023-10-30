Evacuations issued after fire breaks out above SLO High School; 2nd fire reported near Cal Poly

UPDATE (4:21 p.m.) - A second fire has been reported near Cal Poly.

The fire was reported at about 4 p.m. in the area of Highland Dr. and Orchard Rd.

___

UPDATE (3:25 p.m.) - Fire officials say evacuation orders have gone out to people south of Lizzie Street, east of Fixlini Street and north of Bishop Street.

___

(3:19 p.m.) - Evacuations are being issued due to a vegetation fire that broke out Monday afternoon in San Luis Obispo.

The San Luis Obispo City Fire Department says additional ground and air resources have been ordered to help fight the fire, which broke out around 2:45 p.m. on the 1400 block of San Luis Drive above San Luis Obispo High School.

Fire officials say the fire is burning in a south, south east direction.

Emergency personnel are going door-to-door notifying people in the area to evacuate and fire officials are taking a look at evacuation zones and plan to release more information on those shortly.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

