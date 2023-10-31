Watch Now
WeatherFire Watch

Actions

Hundreds of firefighters still at scene of Lizzie Fire in San Luis Obispo

lizzie fire burned hillside.jpg
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY
A burned hillside above homes on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, one day after the Lizzie Fire broke out in San Luis Obispo.
lizzie fire burned hillside.jpg
Posted at 2023-10-31T10:50:04-0700
and last updated 2023-10-31 13:50:04-04

The Lizzie Fire, which broke out Monday afternoon in San Luis Obispo, is 35% contained as of Tuesday morning.

The fire has burned 100 acres, according to the San Luis Obispo Fire Department.

While there are no evacuation orders in place at this time, an evacuation warning remains in place for areas east of Johnson Ave. from San Luis Drive to Orcutt Rd., south to Morretti Canyon Rd. Click here for the latest evacuation information and an interactive map.

Fire officials say approximately 300 firefighters are on scene Tuesday, working to strengthen containment lines and extinguish hot spots.

The Lizzie Fire started at around 2:45 p.m. Monday off San Luis Drive, just above San Luis Obispo High School.

There have been no reports of structure damage due to the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg