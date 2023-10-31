Hundreds of firefighters still at scene of Lizzie Fire in San Luis Obispo

The Lizzie Fire, which broke out Monday afternoon in San Luis Obispo, is 35% contained as of Tuesday morning.

The fire has burned 100 acres, according to the San Luis Obispo Fire Department.

While there are no evacuation orders in place at this time, an evacuation warning remains in place for areas east of Johnson Ave. from San Luis Drive to Orcutt Rd., south to Morretti Canyon Rd. Click here for the latest evacuation information and an interactive map.

Fire officials say approximately 300 firefighters are on scene Tuesday, working to strengthen containment lines and extinguish hot spots.

The Lizzie Fire started at around 2:45 p.m. Monday off San Luis Drive, just above San Luis Obispo High School.

There have been no reports of structure damage due to the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.